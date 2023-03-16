Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $19

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] loss -6.14% or -0.83 points to close at $12.68 with a heavy trading volume of 4348467 shares. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operational results.

It opened the trading session at $12.77, the shares rose to $12.97 and dropped to $12.215, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LBRT points out that the company has recorded -12.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, LBRT reached to a volume of 4348467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $21.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $25, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on LBRT stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LBRT shares from 14 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 33.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for LBRT stock

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.75. With this latest performance, LBRT shares dropped by -20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.04 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.33, while it was recorded at 13.82 for the last single week of trading, and 14.92 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.39 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.31.

Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 24.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]

There are presently around $2,010 million, or 87.70% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,929,126, which is approximately -8.83% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,954,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.66 million in LBRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $168.54 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 1.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 21,615,448 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 16,115,600 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 120,815,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,546,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,557,275 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,191,108 shares during the same period.