H.C. Wainwright lifts ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: THMO] jumped around 2.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.19 at the close of the session, up 98.58%. The company report on March 15, 2023 that ThermoGenesis Announces Roll Out of ReadyStart cGMP Suites for Early-Stage Cell and Gene Therapy Companies.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that the Company is rolling out a new facility in the Sacramento metro area, containing a total of 12, class-7, ReadyStart cGMP Suites available for lease by early-stage life science and cell gene therapy (“CGT”) companies. The roll-out of the ReadyStart Suites is part of ThermoGenesis’ previously announced plan to transform from a medical device company to a contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) in the cell gene therapy field. The facility is expected to be available for customers in the second or third quarter of this year. If fully occupied, the facility is anticipated to generate an estimated $10-16 million in annual revenue.

“We launched the flexible ReadyStart cGMP Suites to better support the research and clinical development of cell gene therapy products. Early-stage life science and cell gene therapy companies face a long and complex path to product commercialization often while being constrained by limited budgets,” stated Chris Xu, Ph.D, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ThermoGenesis. “Our all-encompassing ReadyStart cGMP Suites, will provide a flexible option, enabling companies to achieve their anticipated milestones faster and more efficiently. Additionally, our team’s strong expertise in regulatory affairs and product commercialization will help accelerate the development of our customers’ products, allowing them to focus on their science, while ThermoGenesis will manage the regulatory and quality compliances associated with running a cGMP facility.”.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock is now 30.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. THMO Stock saw the intraday high of $5.2699 and lowest of $3.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.49, which means current price is +98.58% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 117.41K shares, THMO reached a trading volume of 29026241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2015, representing the official price target for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on THMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for THMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39.

How has THMO stock performed recently?

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.11. With this latest performance, THMO shares gained by 21.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.48 for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.41, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 7.86 for the last 200 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.80 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -122.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.82.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of THMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THMO stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 14,739, which is approximately 1362.202% of the company’s market cap and around 26.32% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in THMO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6000.0 in THMO stock with ownership of nearly -0.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:THMO] by around 17,066 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 11,028 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THMO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 2 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 10,790 shares during the same period.