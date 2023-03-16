Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] is -10.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE: FNF] closed the trading session at $33.52 on 03/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.76, while the highest price level was $34.00. The company report on March 9, 2023 that LoanCare Will Use Black Knight Loss Mitigation Solution to Help Homeowners Who Need Mortgage Payment Assistance.

Renews Agreement for Black Knight MSP Loan Servicing System.

Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced that LoanCare, a top national provider in full-service, component and interim mortgage loan subservicing, will implement the Black Knight Loss Mitigation solution to support payment assistance programs. Additionally, LoanCare renewed its contract to continue using MSP, Black Knight’s loan servicing system.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.90 percent and weekly performance of -9.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, FNF reached to a volume of 3975162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNF shares is $48.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on FNF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Financial Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.53.

FNF stock trade performance evaluation

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.70. With this latest performance, FNF shares dropped by -23.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.59 for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.69, while it was recorded at 34.60 for the last single week of trading, and 39.20 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.28. Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. go to -11.03%.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,306 million, or 82.30% of FNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,515,436, which is approximately -1.049% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,815,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $965.91 million in FNF stocks shares; and WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, currently with $317.94 million in FNF stock with ownership of nearly 20.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE:FNF] by around 17,169,889 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 17,905,277 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 182,874,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,949,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNF stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,318,955 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,984,341 shares during the same period.