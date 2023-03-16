Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] is 25.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.71%. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Equinox Gold Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Secondary Offering of i-80 Gold Units.

Immediately prior to the Offering, Equinox Gold and its affiliates owned 60,841,282 common shares of i-80 Gold representing approximately 24.7% of i-80 Gold. As a result of the Offering and prior to any exercise of the warrants, Equinox Gold and its affiliates’ ownership has decreased to 19.97% of the issued and outstanding common shares of i-80 Gold. If all of the warrants are exercised, Equinox Gold and its affiliates will own 43,441,282 common shares of i-80 Gold, representing approximately 17.6% of i-80 Gold. .

Over the last 12 months, EQX stock dropped by -44.11%. The one-year Equinox Gold Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.17. The average equity rating for EQX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.74 billion, with 305.20 million shares outstanding and 280.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, EQX stock reached a trading volume of 3999543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

EQX Stock Performance Analysis:

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.71. With this latest performance, EQX shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.76 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.02, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equinox Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +6.81. Equinox Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.70.

Equinox Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $410 million, or 47.69% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 29,083,448, which is approximately -5.242% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,902,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.77 million in EQX stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $29.47 million in EQX stock with ownership of nearly 22.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinox Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX:EQX] by around 15,998,764 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 9,391,612 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 73,894,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,284,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,306,197 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 432,367 shares during the same period.