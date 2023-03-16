Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] Stock trading around $159.27 per share: What’s Next?

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] slipped around -12.56 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $159.27 at the close of the session, down -7.31%. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Eaton showcases its expanded product portfolio at DSEI Japan.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The expanded showcase includes industry-leading, sustainable aerospace technologies.

Eaton, a global power management company (NYSE:ETN), participates in the second edition of DSEI Japan, the only large-scale, fully integrated defense event in the country, from March 15–17, 2023, at Makahari Messe, Tokyo.

Eaton Corporation plc stock is now 1.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETN Stock saw the intraday high of $168.245 and lowest of $157.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 178.75, which means current price is +5.57% above from all time high which was touched on 03/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, ETN reached a trading volume of 4472581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $182.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Eaton Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $196 to $194, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on ETN stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ETN shares from 200 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 4.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETN in the course of the last twelve months was 102.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ETN stock performed recently?

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.12. With this latest performance, ETN shares dropped by -8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.32 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.69, while it was recorded at 168.99 for the last single week of trading, and 150.14 for the last 200 days.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.62 and a Gross Margin at +33.28. Eaton Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.13.

Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 8.88%.

Insider trade positions for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]

There are presently around $52,223 million, or 85.10% of ETN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,936,239, which is approximately 1.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,361,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.52 billion in ETN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.41 billion in ETN stock with ownership of nearly -12.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eaton Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 775 institutional holders increased their position in Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE:ETN] by around 18,649,608 shares. Additionally, 587 investors decreased positions by around 19,594,516 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 289,647,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,891,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETN stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,582,263 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,683,319 shares during the same period.