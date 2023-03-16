Citigroup lifts ADT Inc. [ADT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] closed the trading session at $6.94 on 03/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.74, while the highest price level was $6.985. The company report on February 28, 2023 that ADT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Continued strong sequential and year-over-year growth in revenue, up 21% for full year 2022 versus prior year.

Fourth consecutive quarter of record high customer retention and recurring monthly revenue balance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.48 percent and weekly performance of -10.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, ADT reached to a volume of 4944039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADT Inc. [ADT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $10.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ADT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for ADT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ADT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ADT stock trade performance evaluation

ADT Inc. [ADT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.80. With this latest performance, ADT shares dropped by -16.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.88 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.41, while it was recorded at 7.22 for the last single week of trading, and 8.10 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADT Inc. [ADT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.44 and a Gross Margin at +39.07. ADT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99.

ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ADT Inc. [ADT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to 3.90%.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,492 million, or 90.70% of ADT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 498,300,366, which is approximately -18.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 133,333,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $925.33 million in ADT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $214.96 million in ADT stock with ownership of nearly 53.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT] by around 161,911,846 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 145,049,826 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 484,380,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 791,341,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADT stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 139,546,393 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 8,876,036 shares during the same period.