Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII] is 1.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Churchill Capital Corp VII [NYSE: CVII] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.105 during the day while it closed the day at $10.08.

Churchill Capital Corp VII stock has also gained 0.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVII stock has inclined by 1.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.96% and gained 1.10% year-on date.

The market cap for CVII stock reached $1.74 billion, with 172.50 million shares outstanding and 138.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 426.49K shares, CVII reached a trading volume of 5617245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp VII is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CVII stock trade performance evaluation

Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, CVII shares gained by 0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.04, while it was recorded at 10.08 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Churchill Capital Corp VII’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII]: Insider Ownership positions

43 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp VII [NYSE:CVII] by around 20,157,729 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 15,541,547 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 95,327,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,026,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVII stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,607,105 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 8,621,394 shares during the same period.