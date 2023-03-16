Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Stock trading around $38.16 per share: What’s Next?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] closed the trading session at $38.16 on 03/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.02, while the highest price level was $38.22. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, today announced it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Wednesday, March 22, 2023Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 140225Live Call: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll-Free), 1-646-904-5544 (US Local), or +1-929-526-1599 (International)Replay: 1-866-813-9403 (US Toll-Free), 1-929-458-6194 (US Local), +44-204-525-0658 (International)Replay Access Code: 896084(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on March 29, 2023)Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.91 percent and weekly performance of -5.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, CHWY reached to a volume of 5218401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $48.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 97.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

CHWY stock trade performance evaluation

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.31. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -18.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.47, while it was recorded at 38.94 for the last single week of trading, and 39.09 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +26.08. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,159.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.70.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,935 million, or 99.60% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,287,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $774.16 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $651.81 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 8,629,741 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 9,962,953 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 399,003,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,596,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,074,113 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,129,284 shares during the same period.