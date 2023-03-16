CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Is Currently -2.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.99%. The company report on February 27, 2023 that CF Industries and LOTTE CHEMICAL Corporation to Explore Joint U.S.-Based Clean Ammonia Project and Long-Term Clean Ammonia Offtake Agreement into South Korea.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), the world’s largest producer of ammonia, today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with LOTTE CHEMICAL Corporation (011170.KS) (“LOTTE”), South Korea’s leading chemical company, that will guide the companies in a joint exploration of clean ammonia production and long-term clean ammonia offtake into South Korea.

The MOU establishes a framework for the companies to assess the joint development of and investment in a greenfield clean ammonia production facility in the U.S., including at CF Industries’ Blue Point Complex in Louisiana. The companies believe that the U.S. offers considerable advantages for clean ammonia production, including access to plentiful and low-cost natural gas, the regulatory and legal framework in place, and the geology suitable for permanent carbon sequestration. The prospective ammonia facility would leverage carbon capture and sequestration technologies to reduce CO2 emissions from the ammonia production process to a level that meets or exceeds South Korea’s clean ammonia requirements.

Over the last 12 months, CF stock dropped by -23.65%. The one-year CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.97. The average equity rating for CF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.67 billion, with 196.40 million shares outstanding and 195.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, CF stock reached a trading volume of 3833748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $103.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $118 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

CF Stock Performance Analysis:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.99. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -16.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.25 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.19, while it was recorded at 76.38 for the last single week of trading, and 94.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CF Industries Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.35 and a Gross Margin at +51.94. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.72.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,293 million, or 97.00% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,298,470, which is approximately 0.974% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,978,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in CF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.2 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -16.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 16,285,860 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 19,006,631 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 148,113,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,406,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,045,816 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 3,387,688 shares during the same period.