Canaccord Genuity lifts Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] slipped around -0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.71 at the close of the session, down -2.64%. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Aurora Launches New Medical Flower Product, Valour – Designed for Veterans, by Veterans.

Proceeds from Valour sales to support veteran organizations across Canada.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced the launch of Valour, a new cannabis cultivar designed for veterans, by veterans. Five per cent of net profits from the sale of Valour products will be used to support veteran organizations across Canada.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is now -23.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACB Stock saw the intraday high of $0.718 and lowest of $0.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.56, which means current price is +2.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 7079791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has ACB stock performed recently?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.01. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -22.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.71 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9165, while it was recorded at 0.7441 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2423 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.59 and a Gross Margin at -65.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.25.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $40 million, or 18.09% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,601,833, which is approximately 0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 9,872,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.0 million in ACB stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6.64 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 199.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 20,476,030 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 4,748,975 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 31,785,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,010,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,604,810 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,189,075 shares during the same period.