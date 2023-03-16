Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] Is Currently -0.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] loss -0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $4.99 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Brandywine Realty Trust to Present at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference.

Brandywine Realty Trust represents 171.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $899.55 million with the latest information. BDN stock price has been found in the range of $4.76 to $5.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, BDN reached a trading volume of 4439521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $6.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $0, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BDN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.96.

Trading performance analysis for BDN stock

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.05. With this latest performance, BDN shares dropped by -24.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.31 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.20, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.50 and a Gross Margin at +26.42. Brandywine Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

There are presently around $788 million, or 99.70% of BDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,654,440, which is approximately 4.88% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,246,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.93 million in BDN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $68.19 million in BDN stock with ownership of nearly 1.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN] by around 16,203,293 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 20,696,041 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 121,107,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,006,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDN stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,023,526 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,349,402 shares during the same period.