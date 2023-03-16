BofA Securities lifts Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] closed the trading session at $62.06 on 03/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.24, while the highest price level was $62.99. The company report on March 10, 2023 that CALLING UP-AND-COMING ARTISTS, ROYAL CARIBBEAN LAUNCHES ART PROGRAM TO DEBUT ON ICON OF THE SEAS.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

First Up in the “Artist Discovery Program” Will be a Spotlight on Local Caribbean Artists.

Royal Caribbean International has launched a search for iconic artistry to bring the Caribbean spirit to life on the iconic canvas that is the world’s best family vacation, Icon of the Seas. In the new “Artist Discovery Program,” up-and-coming artists from destinations the cruise line visits can vie to put their work on display for millions of vacationers who will set sail for years to come. The program’s purpose is to infuse every region’s spirit and culture into the curated art collections on board ships, in order to highlight and celebrate the very destinations and their people at the heart of Royal Caribbean’s memorable vacations. Beginning in the Caribbean, local artists can send their submissions starting today and through April 4 here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.55 percent and weekly performance of -14.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, RCL reached to a volume of 5701839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $78.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $40 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $106 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.42.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.04. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -16.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.38 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.78, while it was recorded at 65.19 for the last single week of trading, and 51.39 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,778 million, or 73.90% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,041,727, which is approximately -2.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 27,990,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in RCL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.49 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 15,851,161 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 12,546,725 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 161,378,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,776,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,676,607 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,708,742 shares during the same period.