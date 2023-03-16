BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL] Revenue clocked in at $857.10 million, down -29.78% YTD: What’s Next?

BILL Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] surged by $2.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $76.72 during the day while it closed the day at $76.51. The company report on March 14, 2023 that BILL Expands on Its Commitment to SMBs Impacted by SVB Events.

Company Unveils Four New Offerings to Help SMBs Access and Move Capital.

BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced new offerings for businesses impacted by the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) events.

BILL Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -7.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BILL stock has declined by -35.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.87% and lost -29.78% year-on date.

The market cap for BILL stock reached $9.57 billion, with 105.91 million shares outstanding and 101.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 3567518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $139.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for BILL Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for BILL Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $158 to $128, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on BILL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BILL Holdings Inc. is set at 5.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for BILL in the course of the last twelve months was 114.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BILL stock trade performance evaluation

BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.71. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -18.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.09 for BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.15, while it was recorded at 74.66 for the last single week of trading, and 121.81 for the last 200 days.

BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.35 and a Gross Margin at +64.12. BILL Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.29.

BILL Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,169 million, or 98.50% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,250,757, which is approximately 17.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,356,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $715.86 million in BILL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $680.45 million in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 10.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BILL Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in BILL Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 13,860,999 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 12,352,905 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 80,554,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,768,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,396,742 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,181,806 shares during the same period.