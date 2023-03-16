Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] Is Currently -6.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE: ASB] traded at a low on 03/15/23, posting a -6.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.19. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Associated Banc-Corp to Attend Three First Quarter 2023 Investor Events.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) announced today that Andy Harmening, President and CEO, and Derek Meyer, Executive Vice President and CFO, will meet with investors during the BofA Securities Financial Services Conference in New York, NY on February 14-15, 2023 and will make a presentation during the conference on February 14, 2023 at 3:20 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.associatedbank.com. A replay of the presentation will be accessible for 90 days after the presentation date.

Management will also meet with investors during the KBW Winter Financial Services Conference in Boca Raton, FL on February 16-17, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5007744 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Associated Banc-Corp stands at 8.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.63%.

The market cap for ASB stock reached $2.91 billion, with 149.46 million shares outstanding and 146.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, ASB reached a trading volume of 5007744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASB shares is $24.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Associated Banc-Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Associated Banc-Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $28, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on ASB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Associated Banc-Corp is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.40.

How has ASB stock performed recently?

Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.65. With this latest performance, ASB shares dropped by -19.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.70 for Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.77, while it was recorded at 20.08 for the last single week of trading, and 21.63 for the last 200 days.

Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.80. Associated Banc-Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98.

Earnings analysis for Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Associated Banc-Corp go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]

There are presently around $2,365 million, or 81.60% of ASB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,180,320, which is approximately 8.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,551,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.44 million in ASB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $208.07 million in ASB stock with ownership of nearly 2.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Associated Banc-Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE:ASB] by around 9,188,172 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 6,915,054 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 107,141,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,244,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASB stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,368,908 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,759,519 shares during the same period.