Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $12

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [NYSE: ARI] slipped around -0.82 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.32 at the close of the session, down -8.09%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a high-growth, global alternative asset manager with approximately $548 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stock is now -13.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARI Stock saw the intraday high of $9.93 and lowest of $9.0248 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.55, which means current price is +3.27% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 961.93K shares, ARI reached a trading volume of 4770760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARI shares is $11.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $12.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.52.

How has ARI stock performed recently?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.66. With this latest performance, ARI shares dropped by -21.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.80 for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.51, while it was recorded at 10.02 for the last single week of trading, and 11.28 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] shares currently have an operating margin of +101.30 and a Gross Margin at +85.73. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. go to 0.07%.

Insider trade positions for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]

There are presently around $736 million, or 64.40% of ARI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,492,889, which is approximately 1.785% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,588,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.28 million in ARI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $50.08 million in ARI stock with ownership of nearly 3.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [NYSE:ARI] by around 4,773,025 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 4,741,008 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 69,425,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,939,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,517,565 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,492,632 shares during the same period.