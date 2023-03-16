Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] moved up 0.65: Why It’s Important

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] jumped around 0.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $48.17 at the close of the session, up 0.65%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that THE Mining Investment Event of the North – Quebec City, June 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Announces Peter Marrone, as THE Keynote SpeakerWelcomes Silver Sponsors Invest Yukon & TMX GroupCritical Metals Day, June 20 – Powered by National Bank Financial Markets.

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank SecuritiesCritical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank FinancialGold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of CompaniesSilver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial Communications Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, Amex Exploration, North Equities, INFOR Financial Group, Global Business Reports, Amvest Capital, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World, Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock is now -7.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEM Stock saw the intraday high of $48.90 and lowest of $47.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.14, which means current price is +8.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 5513697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $61.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AEM shares from 67 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 454.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has AEM stock performed recently?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.59. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.03 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.47, while it was recorded at 46.83 for the last single week of trading, and 47.34 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.32 and a Gross Margin at +30.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -6.38%.

Insider trade positions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

There are presently around $13,724 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,058,188, which is approximately 8.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 20,987,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $788.21 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 284 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 28,636,183 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 15,027,370 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 241,240,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,904,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,816,645 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,874,813 shares during the same period.