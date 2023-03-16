Aegon N.V. [AEG] moved down -6.56: Why It’s Important

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.88%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Aegon hosts educational webinar on IFRS 17 and IFRS 9.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Hague, March 9, 2023 – Aegon will today host an educational webinar to outline its implementation of the accounting standards IFRS 17 and IFRS 9, which have become effective on January 1, 2023. IFRS 17 is the first international accounting standard for insurance contracts and aims to create more consistency and comparability between companies. While the new accounting standard will impact Aegon’s financial reporting, it will not impact its strategy, capital management approach, financial targets, and outlook.

During the webinar, Aegon will explain the choices it has made in implementing IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 and the impact of the new standards on its balance sheet and income statement by using selected key financial information.Reducing earnings volatility.

Over the last 12 months, AEG stock dropped by -5.95%. The one-year Aegon N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.51. The average equity rating for AEG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.63 billion, with 2.03 billion shares outstanding and 1.78 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, AEG stock reached a trading volume of 5682897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $5.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.73.

AEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Aegon N.V. [AEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.88. With this latest performance, AEG shares dropped by -23.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.07 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.26, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

AEG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to -2.50%.

Aegon N.V. [AEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $870 million, or 9.90% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 126,111,395, which is approximately -2.109% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 18,915,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.77 million in AEG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $26.36 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly -2.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 7,098,267 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 9,345,927 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 187,190,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,635,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,346,506 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,710,419 shares during the same period.