Accenture plc [ACN] Is Currently -2.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] price plunged by -2.50 percent to reach at -$6.31. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Accenture Collaborates with TELUS on Digital Transformation of its Television and Digital Life Businesses.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has teamed with TELUS (NYSE: TU) in the development of TELUS’ next-generation entertainment and personalized digital life platform for their customers. The companies together are transforming TELUS’ television business into a more efficient, agile, and digital skilled organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005237/en/.

A sum of 4483730 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.18M shares. Accenture plc shares reached a high of $247.97 and dropped to a low of $242.80 until finishing in the latest session at $246.17.

The one-year ACN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.35. The average equity rating for ACN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Accenture plc [ACN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $317.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $320, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 6.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ACN Stock Performance Analysis:

Accenture plc [ACN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.63. With this latest performance, ACN shares dropped by -14.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.30 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 273.89, while it was recorded at 252.53 for the last single week of trading, and 281.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Accenture plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.14. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.21.

Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ACN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 9.02%.

Accenture plc [ACN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $116,562 million, or 75.40% of ACN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,794,521, which is approximately -1.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,401,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.67 billion in ACN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.34 billion in ACN stock with ownership of nearly -0.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accenture plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 994 institutional holders increased their position in Accenture plc [NYSE:ACN] by around 18,965,349 shares. Additionally, 879 investors decreased positions by around 23,193,587 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 431,343,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,502,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACN stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,056,434 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 4,205,257 shares during the same period.