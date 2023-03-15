why Geron Corporation [GERN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.33

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] gained 2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $2.74 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Geron to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16, 2023 via press release, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors. Geron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as upcoming milestones at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors/events. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

Geron Corporation represents 405.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.09 billion with the latest information. GERN stock price has been found in the range of $2.685 to $2.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.13M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 5096535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 726.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for GERN stock

Geron Corporation [GERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, GERN shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.42 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2.31 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8183.70 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8335.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.75.

Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Geron Corporation [GERN]

There are presently around $573 million, or 50.50% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,261,135, which is approximately 2.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 19,712,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.01 million in GERN stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $52.84 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly 26.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 45,172,285 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 25,946,491 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 137,850,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,969,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,636,513 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,572,266 shares during the same period.