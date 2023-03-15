Wall Street Analyst Reiterated The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] loss -0.33% or -0.95 points to close at $285.57 with a heavy trading volume of 5109930 shares. The company report on March 14, 2023 that The Home Depot Names William “Billy” Bastek Executive Vice President of Merchandising.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Home Depot named William “Billy” Bastek executive vice president of merchandising, effective immediately.

Bastek is a 33-year veteran of The Home Depot and brings tremendous experience to the role, having served in several leadership positions across the merchandising organization. Most recently, he was senior vice president of hardlines, where he was responsible for merchandising and marketing strategies for the hardware and garden departments. Prior to that role, he was merchandising vice president (MVP) of hardware and tools, where he oversaw the growth and transformation of the power tools and automotive departments in stores and online.

It opened the trading session at $289.30, the shares rose to $289.80 and dropped to $281.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HD points out that the company has recorded -4.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, HD reached to a volume of 5109930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $327.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $360 to $340. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $360 to $340, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on HD stock. On February 22, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for HD shares from 310 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 7.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 224.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 84.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for HD stock

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -9.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.05 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 312.15, while it was recorded at 287.58 for the last single week of trading, and 301.36 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.97. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 2.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

There are presently around $210,452 million, or 71.70% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,336,930, which is approximately 0.949% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,259,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.78 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.05 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 4.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,676 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 39,055,848 shares. Additionally, 1,460 investors decreased positions by around 19,432,902 shares, while 359 investors held positions by with 678,465,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 736,954,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 302 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,120,988 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 5,693,906 shares during the same period.