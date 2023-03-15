Wall Street Analyst Initiated Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ: PSNY] traded at a low on 03/14/23, posting a -7.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.98. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Polestar Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Total revenue of USD 2.5 billion in 2022, an increase of 84% year on year.

51,491 cars delivered in 2022, compared to 28,677 in 2021, an increase of 80%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4851855 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stands at 7.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.94%.

The market cap for PSNY stock reached $8.56 billion, with 2.11 billion shares outstanding and 111.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, PSNY reached a trading volume of 4851855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 66.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has PSNY stock performed recently?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.21. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -29.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.11 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 4.44 for the last single week of trading, and 6.95 for the last 200 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]

There are presently around $96 million, or 6.10% of PSNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 6,037,897, which is approximately 38.816% of the company’s market cap and around 51.45% of the total institutional ownership; AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB, holding 4,400,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.51 million in PSNY stocks shares; and SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $11.72 million in PSNY stock with ownership of nearly -30.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ:PSNY] by around 4,417,519 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 8,198,795 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,417,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,033,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNY stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,517,767 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,722,336 shares during the same period.