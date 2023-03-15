Wall Street Analyst Initiated Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] closed the trading session at $6.87 on 03/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.735, while the highest price level was $7.28. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company generated a net loss of $114 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income(1) of $111 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.02 percent and weekly performance of -8.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, KOS reached to a volume of 5935252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $10.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Peel Hunt have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Add, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $10 to $9.60. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on KOS stock. On August 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KOS shares from 8.30 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KOS stock trade performance evaluation

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.45, while it was recorded at 7.07 for the last single week of trading, and 6.62 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.18. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76.

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,746 million, or 94.20% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 68,381,180, which is approximately 0.022% of the company’s market cap and around 2.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,478,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $257.48 million in KOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $166.22 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly 6.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 36,741,244 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 34,810,027 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 328,131,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,682,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,330,054 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,585,067 shares during the same period.