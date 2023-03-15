Wall Street Analyst Initiated Insulet Corporation [PODD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ: PODD] closed the trading session at $312.77 on 03/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $306.68, while the highest price level was $313.41. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Insulet Set to Join S&P 500.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Insulet Corp. (NASD:PODD) will replace SVB Financial Group (NASD:SIVB) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 15. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced that it has taken SVB Financial Group into FDIC Receivership and therefore SVB Financial Group is no longer eligible for inclusion.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.24 percent and weekly performance of 9.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 468.25K shares, PODD reached to a volume of 16402604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Insulet Corporation [PODD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PODD shares is $335.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PODD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Insulet Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $235 to $340. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Insulet Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $238, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PODD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insulet Corporation is set at 12.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PODD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.59.

PODD stock trade performance evaluation

Insulet Corporation [PODD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.16. With this latest performance, PODD shares gained by 6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PODD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.23 for Insulet Corporation [PODD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 291.73, while it was recorded at 293.17 for the last single week of trading, and 264.33 for the last 200 days.

Insulet Corporation [PODD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insulet Corporation [PODD] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.83. Insulet Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21.

Insulet Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insulet Corporation [PODD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,990 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PODD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,377,876, which is approximately 0.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,528,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in PODD stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.92 billion in PODD stock with ownership of nearly -4.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insulet Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ:PODD] by around 3,347,546 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 4,210,012 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 62,750,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,307,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PODD stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 786,723 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 420,765 shares during the same period.