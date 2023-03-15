Wall Street Analyst Initiated Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] gained 0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $7.50 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Substantial Completion of Independent Investigation.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Audit Committee”) has substantially completed an independent investigation (the “Independent Investigation”) of the key allegations raised by a report issued by J Capital Research USA LLC, a short seller, on January 24, 2023 (the “J Capital Report”). The Audit Committee retained professional advisors that have no prior relationship with the Company, including an international law firm and forensic accounting experts from a Big-Four accounting firm, to assist in the Independent Investigation.

Based on the Independent Investigation, the Audit Committee has concluded that none of the key allegations in the J Capital Report could be substantiated. The J Capital Report displays an evident lack of understanding of the Company’s business. The Independent Investigation identified no evidence of systematic GTV inflation through the alleged schemes. Neither is there any evidence indicating that the key transactions of the Company with its investees or shareholders referenced in the J Capital Report could have violated the applicable laws or regulations.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. represents 1.06 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.46 billion with the latest information. YMM stock price has been found in the range of $6.54 to $7.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 12118827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $12.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on YMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

Trading performance analysis for YMM stock

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.09. With this latest performance, YMM shares gained by 6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.52 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.10, while it was recorded at 7.49 for the last single week of trading, and 7.56 for the last 200 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.11 and a Gross Margin at +47.81. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]

Positions in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 83,603,495 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 24,895,152 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 347,740,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,238,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,802,769 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,111,209 shares during the same period.