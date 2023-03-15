Wall Street Analyst Initiated Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] jumped around 0.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $21.36 at the close of the session, up 1.09%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that ETHISPHERE RECOGNIZES FLEX AS ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES®.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Flex is honored for its commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies in the industrial manufacturing category.

Flex Ltd. stock is now -0.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLEX Stock saw the intraday high of $21.73 and lowest of $20.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.12, which means current price is +1.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 7057440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cross Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLEX stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 33.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FLEX stock performed recently?

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, FLEX shares dropped by -12.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.31, while it was recorded at 21.88 for the last single week of trading, and 19.33 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.31%.

Insider trade positions for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

There are presently around $9,388 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 51,875,426, which is approximately -3.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 31,484,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $672.5 million in FLEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $573.94 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly -1.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 38,968,900 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 37,787,588 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 362,744,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,500,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,930,907 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,586,061 shares during the same period.