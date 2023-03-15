Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain 3.75% so far this year. What now?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] jumped around 3.51 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $131.62 at the close of the session, up 2.74%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Valero Energy Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on April 27, 2023.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it will host a conference call on April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2023 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call may join the webcast on Valero’s Investor Relations website at investorvalero.com.

Valero Energy Corporation stock is now 3.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLO Stock saw the intraday high of $134.71 and lowest of $129.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 150.39, which means current price is +11.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 4712536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $163.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $135 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $157, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 5.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has VLO stock performed recently?

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by -6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.51 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.88, while it was recorded at 131.39 for the last single week of trading, and 122.88 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.17. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.11.

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

There are presently around $39,863 million, or 82.50% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,829,124, which is approximately 0.701% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,761,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.84 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.68 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 648 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 13,425,678 shares. Additionally, 604 investors decreased positions by around 22,903,553 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 266,531,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,860,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,457,316 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,911,158 shares during the same period.