Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] moved down -4.19: Why It’s Important

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] plunged by -$0.64 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $16.33 during the day while it closed the day at $14.63. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Acura Names Upstart Auto Retail a Preferred Digital Retail Provider.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced that Upstart Auto Retail was selected by Acura as a preferred provider in its digital retail program. Upstart’s modern car-buying software is now available to Acura dealers and their customers across the U.S.

As consumers increasingly shop for a car both online and in-store, automakers need to be able to meet their customers where they are. By using Upstart’s suite of digital products for dealer websites and showrooms, Acura dealers can deliver a seamless consumer experience, from search to signing.

Upstart Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -15.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UPST stock has declined by -14.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.77% and gained 10.67% year-on date.

The market cap for UPST stock reached $1.25 billion, with 81.38 million shares outstanding and 69.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 6224262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $12.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96.

UPST stock trade performance evaluation

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.87. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.60 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.40, while it was recorded at 15.85 for the last single week of trading, and 23.80 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.52 and a Gross Margin at +98.40. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $432 million, or 39.40% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,396,482, which is approximately 6.395% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,531,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.3 million in UPST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $46.03 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 9.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 4,020,762 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 6,889,826 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 18,629,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,540,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 703,682 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,768,486 shares during the same period.