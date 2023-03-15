UBS lifts Honeywell International Inc. [HON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] traded at a low on 03/14/23, posting a -0.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $192.97. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Honeywell Names 34-Year Honeywell Veteran Vimal Kapur To Succeed Darius Adamczyk As CEO On June 1, 2023; Kapur Elected To Company’s Board Of Directors; Adamczyk To Serve As Executive Chairman.

— Kapur’s Track Record and Operational Expertise Positions Honeywell for the Next Level of Outperformance Versus Peers.

— Under Adamczyk’s Leadership, Honeywell Continued to Outperform Market and Peers, Growing Market Capitalization from $88 Billion in 2016 to $145 Billion in 2022, a 9% CAGR.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4850462 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Honeywell International Inc. stands at 2.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for HON stock reached $128.63 billion, with 670.50 million shares outstanding and 667.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 4850462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $218.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $206 to $194. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 71.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has HON stock performed recently?

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.64, while it was recorded at 193.57 for the last single week of trading, and 194.87 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.40 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.84.

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 7.90%.

Insider trade positions for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

There are presently around $97,974 million, or 75.90% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,087,263, which is approximately 1.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,471,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.0 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.2 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -0.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,150 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 22,064,671 shares. Additionally, 978 investors decreased positions by around 17,940,069 shares, while 347 investors held positions by with 467,712,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 507,716,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 288 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,940,761 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,924,533 shares during the same period.