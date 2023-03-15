UBS Group AG [UBS] is 7.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] surged by $0.63 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $20.125 during the day while it closed the day at $19.99. The company report on March 14, 2023 that UBS Partners With Athletes Soul to Support Retiring Athletes and Adds Advisor to the Firm’s Certified Athletes and Entertainers Segment.

Additionally, Advisor Barry Porter of UBS’s Newport Beach office, has earned the Athletes and Entertainers Consultant designation through the UBS Athletes and Entertainers Strategic client segment.

Today, UBS announced a partnership with Athletes Soul, a volunteer-based organization that supports athletes as they transition into athletic retirement, to provide financial education, resources and advice for retiring athletes.

UBS Group AG stock has also loss -7.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UBS stock has inclined by 9.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.42% and gained 7.07% year-on date.

The market cap for UBS stock reached $74.62 billion, with 3.14 billion shares outstanding and 3.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, UBS reached a trading volume of 5447685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $22.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 171.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.74.

UBS stock trade performance evaluation

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.28. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.04 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.14, while it was recorded at 20.40 for the last single week of trading, and 17.74 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.90. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.19.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 3.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 367.60. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 308.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $100,365 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 12.74%.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,323 million, or 51.30% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 159,315,717, which is approximately 1.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 132,059,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in UBS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $2.42 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly -1.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

176 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 39,214,844 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 100,311,232 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 1,127,253,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,266,779,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,027,796 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,046,056 shares during the same period.