The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] Revenue clocked in at $37.29 billion, down -8.51% YTD: What’s Next?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] gained 0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $59.25 price per share at the time. The company report on March 14, 2023 that TD Bank Group Management Proxy Circular Now Available.

TD Bank Group (“TD” or the “Bank”) today announced that it has filed its notice of annual meeting of common shareholders and management proxy circular with securities regulators. The document is also available online at http://www.td.com/annual-meeting/2023.

The management proxy circular contains information for shareholders regarding TD’s annual meeting, including exercising voting rights on the election of TD’s Board of Directors, the appointment of TD’s auditor and shareholder proposals. Information regarding an advisory vote by shareholders on the approach to executive compensation is also disclosed in the management proxy circular. The meeting will be held in person on April 20, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. EST at the Design Exchange in Toronto. It will also be held virtually via live webcast online and via live audio-only access by telephone. Details for the webcast and phone line can be found here: www.td.com/annual-meeting/2023.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank represents 1.82 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $110.38 billion with the latest information. TD stock price has been found in the range of $59.02 to $61.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, TD reached a trading volume of 5281335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $74.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 293.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.63. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -14.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.12 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.39, while it was recorded at 60.76 for the last single week of trading, and 65.83 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 10.40%.

There are presently around $55,928 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 158,151,533, which is approximately 1.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 89,044,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.28 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.08 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly 2.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 50,200,184 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 32,600,211 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 861,135,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 943,936,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,434,271 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,000,994 shares during the same period.