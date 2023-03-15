The Boeing Company [BA] is 8.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] gained 1.92% or 3.91 points to close at $207.28 with a heavy trading volume of 8215948 shares. The company report on March 14, 2023 that SAUDIA to Grow Long-Haul Fleet with up to 49 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

– Saudi Arabian flag-carrier to order 39 fuel-efficient 787-9 and 787-10 airplanes.

– Announcement including options for 10 additional jets is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader investment to become a global aviation hub.

It opened the trading session at $207.53, the shares rose to $213.5599 and dropped to $205.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BA points out that the company has recorded 30.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -83.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, BA reached to a volume of 8215948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $227.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $213 to $220, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on BA stock. On December 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 209 to 222.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 53.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.64, while it was recorded at 204.43 for the last single week of trading, and 167.94 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $73,530 million, or 58.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,029,863, which is approximately 1.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 44,267,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.18 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.9 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 2.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,053 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 31,657,100 shares. Additionally, 909 investors decreased positions by around 17,906,114 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 305,173,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,737,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 425 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,739,424 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,163,982 shares during the same period.