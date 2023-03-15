Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] moved up 4.21: Why It’s Important

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.1037 during the day while it closed the day at $0.10. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Powerbridge Technologies Unveils HNT Router Miner for Decentralized Wireless Network Connectivity.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, has announced that Powerbridge has successfully developed the prototype of HNT Router Miner and software system based on the Helium network. The Helium Network is a decentralized wireless network designed to provide efficient connectivity for IoT devices.

Compared to traditional wireless networks, the Helium Network allows for greater scalability, lower costs, and improved security. The Helium Router is a key component of this network, providing users with a simple and efficient way to connect their IoT devices. According to a report by Markets and Markets, the global IoT market size was valued at $300 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $650 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during the forecast period. This growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of connected devices and the growing need for efficient and secure data communication and management.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock has also loss -4.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBTS stock has declined by -6.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -93.40% and lost -1.30% year-on date.

The market cap for PBTS stock reached $22.34 million, with 225.69 million shares outstanding and 87.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.78M shares, PBTS reached a trading volume of 9554178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11.

PBTS stock trade performance evaluation

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, PBTS shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.77 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1086, while it was recorded at 0.0994 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5645 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.28 and a Gross Margin at +33.39. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.38% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 471,259, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 71.76% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 102,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $5000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 738,797 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 207,655 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 163,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 782,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 738,797 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 207,655 shares during the same period.