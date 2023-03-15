Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Revenue clocked in at $15.53 billion, up 2.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] slipped around -0.27 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.60 at the close of the session, down -1.60%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Natomas, California.

Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Natomas, located in the Central Valley region of California.

“We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Natomas, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Natomas can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns.”.

Nordstrom Inc. stock is now 2.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JWN Stock saw the intraday high of $17.59 and lowest of $16.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.59, which means current price is +5.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 5119482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $18.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on JWN stock. On January 20, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for JWN shares from 20 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

How has JWN stock performed recently?

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.00. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -23.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.82 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.32, while it was recorded at 18.01 for the last single week of trading, and 20.47 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.56 and a Gross Margin at +35.54. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 10.88%.

Insider trade positions for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $1,686 million, or 58.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V. with ownership of 15,755,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,975,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.59 million in JWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $156.38 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -9.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 28,955,212 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 19,395,945 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 53,240,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,592,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,530,268 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,263,694 shares during the same period.