NiSource Inc. [NI] Revenue clocked in at $5.85 billion, up 1.24% YTD: What’s Next?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] price surged by 1.57 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on March 14, 2023 that NiSource declares common and preferred stock dividends.

The board of directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 25 cents per share, payable May 19, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2023.

The board also declared today a dividend of $28.25 per share on the corporation’s outstanding shares of the 5.65% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.02825 per $1 of its liquidation preference, payable June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2023.

A sum of 4771236 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.74M shares. NiSource Inc. shares reached a high of $28.00 and dropped to a low of $27.48 until finishing in the latest session at $27.76.

The one-year NI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.19. The average equity rating for NI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $30.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NI stock. On February 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NI shares from 29 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NiSource Inc. [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.48 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.38, while it was recorded at 27.38 for the last single week of trading, and 27.96 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.90. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.03.

NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 6.70%.

There are presently around $10,774 million, or 94.60% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,054,948, which is approximately -0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,182,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in NI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $627.21 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly -0.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 40,636,754 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 34,559,843 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 312,918,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,114,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,352,691 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,212,980 shares during the same period.