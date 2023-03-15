Morgan Stanley lifts StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.82% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.11%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Stone reports R$ 526 million in adjusted net income in 2022 and reinforces its execution strength.

Adjusted net income for 2022 grew by 520% and total revenue doubled to R$ 9.6 billion;.

Adjusted EBT was R$ 316 million in 4Q22, 26.6% above guidance and 50.2% higher quarter over quarter;.

Over the last 12 months, STNE stock rose by 1.79%. The one-year StoneCo Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.89. The average equity rating for STNE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.90 billion, with 312.40 million shares outstanding and 247.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, STNE stock reached a trading volume of 9599019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $11.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $16, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on STNE stock. On September 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for STNE shares from 9.80 to 7.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 29.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

STNE Stock Performance Analysis:

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.03 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.66, while it was recorded at 8.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into StoneCo Ltd. Fundamentals:

StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

STNE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 64.80%.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,975 million, or 68.60% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: MADRONE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 25,339,276, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.63% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,305,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.75 million in STNE stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $109.27 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 191.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 62,600,406 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 34,174,689 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 120,540,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,315,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,468,017 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 16,403,029 shares during the same period.