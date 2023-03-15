Market cap of PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD] reaches 24.31M – now what?

PaxMedica Inc. [NASDAQ: PXMD] closed the trading session at $2.18 on 03/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.97, while the highest price level was $2.81. The company report on February 15, 2023 that PaxMedica Releases 2022 Shareholder Letter.

Company Anticipates Multiple Milestones in Next 12-24 Months.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.39 percent and weekly performance of 49.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 635.14K shares, PXMD reached to a volume of 19550077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for PaxMedica Inc. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

PXMD stock trade performance evaluation

PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.32. With this latest performance, PXMD shares dropped by -14.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.65% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.32 for PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4000, while it was recorded at 1.7100 for the last single week of trading.

PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PaxMedica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of PXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXMD stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 33,404, which is approximately 438.253% of the company’s market cap and around 76.80% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 21,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in PXMD stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $32000.0 in PXMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in PaxMedica Inc. [NASDAQ:PXMD] by around 68,355 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 37,078 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 18,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXMD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,568 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 33,093 shares during the same period.