Market cap of Fisker Inc. [FSR] reaches 2.08B – now what?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.70% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.92%. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Fisker Announces Deftpower as European Public Charging Platform Provider With Access to Leading EU Charging Network Through Fisker Flex℠ Charge App.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Fisker names Deftpower as European public charging platform provider.

Deftpower to provide Fisker Ocean owners access to over 425,000 public charging points across Europe.

Over the last 12 months, FSR stock dropped by -44.51%. The one-year Fisker Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.0. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.08 billion, with 315.08 million shares outstanding and 183.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, FSR stock reached a trading volume of 7787750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6940.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.92. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.15, while it was recorded at 6.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -155042.40 and a Gross Margin at -3411.99. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160086.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.23.

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $594 million, or 47.20% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 17,575,669, which is approximately 137.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,313,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.72 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $75.66 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 20.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 22,956,510 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 9,198,448 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 64,832,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,987,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,163,143 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,607,128 shares during the same period.