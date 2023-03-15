Market cap of Baxter International Inc. [BAX] reaches 20.38B – now what?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] closed the trading session at $39.37 on 03/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.81, while the highest price level was $39.56. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Baxter Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.16 per share of common stock.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.76 percent and weekly performance of 0.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, BAX reached to a volume of 6159809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $48.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $55, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BAX stock. On December 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 68 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

BAX stock trade performance evaluation

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.12 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.39, while it was recorded at 38.94 for the last single week of trading, and 55.12 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.63 and a Gross Margin at +34.61. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.87.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 1.18%.