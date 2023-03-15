Market cap of Ainos Inc. [AIMD] reaches 26.56M – now what?

Ainos Inc. [NASDAQ: AIMD] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.45 during the day while it closed the day at $1.29. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Ainos and Merdury Sign MoU to Explore Phase 3 Study of VELDONA Drug Candidate for Treatment of Oral Warts in HIV-Seropositive Patients.

Ainos advances commercialization of its VELDONA® low-dose interferon treatment through strategic partnerships.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) (“Ainos”, or the “Company”), a diversified medtech company focused on the development of novel point-of-care testing, low-dose interferon therapeutics, and synthetic RNA-driven preventative medicine, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Merdury Biopharmaceutical Corp., a Taipei Exchange Emerging Stock Board listed company (TPEx: Code 6932) (“Merdury”), to jointly explore and develop a strategic business relationship.

Ainos Inc. stock has also gained 69.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AIMD stock has inclined by 89.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.14% and gained 108.06% year-on date.

The market cap for AIMD stock reached $26.56 million, with 15.30 million shares outstanding and 4.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.45K shares, AIMD reached a trading volume of 51993550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ainos Inc. [AIMD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ainos Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

AIMD stock trade performance evaluation

Ainos Inc. [AIMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.74. With this latest performance, AIMD shares gained by 86.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.83 for Ainos Inc. [AIMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7404, while it was recorded at 0.8180 for the last single week of trading.

Ainos Inc. [AIMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ainos Inc. [AIMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -650.47 and a Gross Margin at -272.69. Ainos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -654.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.93.

Ainos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Ainos Inc. [AIMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of AIMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIMD stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 38,318, which is approximately -14.058% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 10,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in AIMD stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $11000.0 in AIMD stock with ownership of nearly 85.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ainos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Ainos Inc. [NASDAQ:AIMD] by around 14,246 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 27,811 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 15,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIMD stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 17 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 21,543 shares during the same period.