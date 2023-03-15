Market Analysts see Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. [SGTX] falling to $4. Time to buy?

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGTX] traded at a high on 03/14/23, posting a 64.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.16. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Sigilon Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

Advancing IND-enabling activities for lead program in diabetes, SIG-002, with plans to conduct non-human primate studies in second half of 2023.

SIG-002 demonstrated efficacy and durability in in vivo mouse models for up to 17 weeks.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5846039 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. stands at 40.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.47%.

The market cap for SGTX stock reached $44.52 million, with 32.40 million shares outstanding and 28.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 304.76K shares, SGTX reached a trading volume of 5846039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. [SGTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGTX shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on SGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

How has SGTX stock performed recently?

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. [SGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.07. With this latest performance, SGTX shares gained by 75.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. [SGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7359, while it was recorded at 1.0465 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6508 for the last 200 days.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. [SGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. [SGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -773.37 and a Gross Margin at +38.50. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -805.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.86.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. [SGTX]

There are presently around $20 million, or 52.20% of SGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGTX stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 10,370,369, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.40% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 1,485,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 million in SGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.23 million in SGTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGTX] by around 963,958 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 400,751 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 16,138,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,503,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 931,503 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 336,133 shares during the same period.