Market Analysts see Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] falling to $78. Time to buy?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] jumped around 1.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $78.20 at the close of the session, up 2.06%. The company report on March 6, 2023 that EDWARDS HIGHLIGHTS NEW DATA AT ACC RELATED TO LIFETIME MANAGEMENT OF AORTIC STENOSIS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today highlighted new important data examining mortality rates and cardiac damage of early-stage aortic stenosis (AS) sufferers, along with data examining 10-year transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) re-intervention rates using real-world Medicare data. Together these studies, presented at the American College of Cardiology ACC.23/WCC, add valuable insights to the discussion on lifetime management of patients with AS.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock is now 4.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EW Stock saw the intraday high of $78.25 and lowest of $76.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 131.10, which means current price is +6.34% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, EW reached a trading volume of 8320368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $87.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $66, while Bernstein kept a Underperform rating on EW stock. On January 30, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EW shares from 95 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 49.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has EW stock performed recently?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.79 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.92, while it was recorded at 76.49 for the last single week of trading, and 85.50 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.63 and a Gross Margin at +78.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.12.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 10.45%.

Insider trade positions for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

There are presently around $39,999 million, or 84.90% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,061,808, which is approximately 1.258% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,559,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.03 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.13 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly 1.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 552 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 46,730,242 shares. Additionally, 626 investors decreased positions by around 43,937,042 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 420,833,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,500,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,093,153 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 10,547,158 shares during the same period.