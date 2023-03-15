Market Analysts see Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] jumped around 1.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $45.75 at the close of the session, up 2.23%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Carrier to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference in London on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 6:35 a.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

Carrier Global Corporation stock is now 10.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CARR Stock saw the intraday high of $46.485 and lowest of $45.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.17, which means current price is +11.26% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 5854182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $49.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 56 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 43.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CARR stock performed recently?

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.41 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.74, while it was recorded at 45.94 for the last single week of trading, and 40.84 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.53.

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 14.00%.