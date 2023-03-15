Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain 9.79% so far this year. What now?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] gained 3.23% on the last trading session, reaching $127.78 price per share at the time. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Our People: Detroit Operator Continuously Challenges Herself.

Detroit refinery Operator Tara Chippewa is inspiring her children, her family and others in the industrial field to pursue their passions and goals, even if it is in a non-traditional role.

Chippewa discovered she loved working with her hands as a child, which led her participate in the refinery’s summer program after high school, attend school for welding, and then begin a career at the refinery where she is now double qualified as a field equipment operator and board operator.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation represents 464.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $56.86 billion with the latest information. MPC stock price has been found in the range of $124.29 to $130.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 4523379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $150.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $134 to $157, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MPC stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MPC shares from 125 to 133.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.13, while it was recorded at 127.27 for the last single week of trading, and 108.06 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +12.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $45,727 million, or 79.50% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,891,083, which is approximately -4.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,462,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.55 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.16 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -5.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 620 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 19,535,313 shares. Additionally, 616 investors decreased positions by around 30,569,137 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 307,754,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,859,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,032,167 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,983,643 shares during the same period.