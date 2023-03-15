Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $5

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] closed the trading session at $1.05 on 03/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.04, while the highest price level was $1.39. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Jaguar Health Leveraging AI to Support Patient Access to Mytesi, the Company’s FDA-Approved Prescription Drug.

AI technology is expected to help make it faster and easier for Mytesi® patients to start and stay on the drug.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company is developing an artificial intelligence-powered web portal for U.S. healthcare professionals to support patient access to Mytesi (crofelemer), the Company’s FDA-approved antidiarrheal prescription drug indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV

The stocks have a year to date performance of -83.89 percent and weekly performance of -26.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -93.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -73.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -87.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 559.10K shares, JAGX reached to a volume of 7152590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $300.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91.

JAGX stock trade performance evaluation

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.06. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -73.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 10.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 16.53 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.2101, while it was recorded at 1.1920 for the last single week of trading, and 13.1448 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -939.05 and a Gross Margin at +46.18. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1213.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -365.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.45.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.90% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,564, which is approximately -2.286% of the company’s market cap and around 14.92% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 13,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in JAGX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $13000.0 in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly 28.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 21,398 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 18,730 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 37,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,088 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 14,013 shares during the same period.