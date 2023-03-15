Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Is Currently 1.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] jumped around 0.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.24 at the close of the session, up 1.31%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Invesco Ltd. Announces February 28, 2023 Assets Under Management.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,458.0 billion, a decrease of 1.7% versus previous month-end. The firm experienced net long-term inflows of $2.6 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $1.8 billion and money market net inflows were $0.9 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns which decreased AUM by $22 billion. FX decreased AUM by $7.7 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through February 28 were $1,465.3 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through February 28 were $1,004.4 billion.

Invesco Ltd. stock is now -9.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IVZ Stock saw the intraday high of $16.72 and lowest of $16.025 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.83, which means current price is +3.90% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, IVZ reached a trading volume of 4938141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $18.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $11.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 43.67.

How has IVZ stock performed recently?

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -13.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.58 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.40, while it was recorded at 16.61 for the last single week of trading, and 17.40 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.91 and a Gross Margin at +64.85. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95.

Earnings analysis for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to -0.99%.

Insider trade positions for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

There are presently around $5,185 million, or 92.20% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 55,758,634, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,650,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $855.04 million in IVZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $734.44 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 4.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 14,634,593 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 18,213,458 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 286,402,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,250,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,520,285 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,235,573 shares during the same period.