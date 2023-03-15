For Realty Income Corporation [O], Analyst sees a rise to $72. What next?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] gained 0.68% or 0.43 points to close at $63.22 with a heavy trading volume of 5059898 shares. The company report on March 14, 2023 that 120th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2550 per share from $0.2545 per share. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of April 3, 2023. This is the 120th dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for March’s dividend is March 31, 2023. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.060 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.054 per share.

“I’m pleased that our Board has once again determined to increase Realty Income’s monthly dividend. This decision is in line with our foundational commitment to pay stockholders a reliable monthly dividend that grows over time,” said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. “Today’s dividend declaration represents the 633rd consecutive monthly dividend declared by Realty Income during our 54-year history.”.

It opened the trading session at $63.39, the shares rose to $64.03 and dropped to $62.735, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for O points out that the company has recorded -6.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, O reached to a volume of 5059898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $70.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 65.89.

Trading performance analysis for O stock

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.63, while it was recorded at 63.07 for the last single week of trading, and 65.76 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.27. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 22.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $34,082 million, or 83.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,758,107, which is approximately 2.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,675,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.71 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.17 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 6.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 648 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 39,147,871 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 13,855,429 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 486,093,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,097,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,484,207 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,793,285 shares during the same period.