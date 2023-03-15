For American Express Company [AXP], Analyst sees a rise to $186. What next?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] closed the trading session at $163.91 on 03/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $160.88, while the highest price level was $164.32.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.94 percent and weekly performance of -6.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 5280317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $187.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $159, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.18.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.68, while it was recorded at 166.84 for the last single week of trading, and 154.46 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.70 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 7.50%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $103,083 million, or 86.40% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,283,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.75 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.45 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 2.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 913 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 19,437,785 shares. Additionally, 853 investors decreased positions by around 23,996,995 shares, while 361 investors held positions by with 585,465,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 628,900,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 211 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,386,406 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,723,973 shares during the same period.