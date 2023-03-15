Equinor ASA [EQNR] Is Currently -1.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] traded at a low on 03/14/23, posting a -1.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.64. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Equinor ASA: Michael Lewis leaves the board of directors of Equinor.

Michael Lewis has informed that he will resign from his position as member of the board of directors in Equinor ASA with effect as of 16 March 2023 in order to avoid potential conflict of interests following his appointment as CEO in Uniper SE. His commencement date as CEO in Uniper SE has not yet been announced.

The nomination committee in Equinor ASA will initiate its search for a new board member, to allow for the corporate assembly to conduct a by-election when the nomination committee’s recommendation is ready. Jarle Roth is chair of the nomination committee in Equinor.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5189832 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equinor ASA stands at 2.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.00%.

The market cap for EQNR stock reached $89.97 billion, with 3.15 billion shares outstanding and 951.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, EQNR reached a trading volume of 5189832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equinor ASA [EQNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has EQNR stock performed recently?

Equinor ASA [EQNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, EQNR shares dropped by -13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.00 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.94, while it was recorded at 29.35 for the last single week of trading, and 34.67 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.72 and a Gross Margin at +52.38. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.29.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 98.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.58. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Equinor ASA [EQNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

Insider trade positions for Equinor ASA [EQNR]

There are presently around $4,805 million, or 5.50% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 107,556,485, which is approximately -3.061% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 9,078,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.0 million in EQNR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $200.84 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly 102.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinor ASA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 8,910,581 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 20,509,241 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 138,346,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,766,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,226,912 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,962,047 shares during the same period.