EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] is -15.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] jumped around 0.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $109.20 at the close of the session, up 0.09%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that EOG Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Announces 2023 Capital Plan.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG’s website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

EOG Resources Inc. stock is now -15.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EOG Stock saw the intraday high of $111.97 and lowest of $106.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 149.10, which means current price is +2.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 4551177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $151.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $155 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 4.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has EOG stock performed recently?

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.66. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -18.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.10 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.95, while it was recorded at 112.66 for the last single week of trading, and 123.76 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.45 and a Gross Margin at +54.73. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.49.

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 20.23%.

Insider trade positions for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

There are presently around $57,841 million, or 89.00% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,345,772, which is approximately 1.445% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,696,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.99 billion in EOG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.85 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly 3.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 745 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 43,143,434 shares. Additionally, 576 investors decreased positions by around 29,613,929 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 456,919,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 529,676,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 204 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,037,803 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,180,593 shares during the same period.