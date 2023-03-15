Daiwa Securities lifts KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $17.64 during the day while it closed the day at $17.60. The company report on March 6, 2023 that KE Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023 Eastern Time.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 16, 2023 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, March 16, 2023).

KE Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -4.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BEKE stock has inclined by 14.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.83% and gained 26.07% year-on date.

The market cap for BEKE stock reached $20.99 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 877.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.80M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 4648923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $22.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $21, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BEKE stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BEKE shares from 13.70 to 20.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

BEKE stock trade performance evaluation

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.61. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.72 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.48, while it was recorded at 17.43 for the last single week of trading, and 15.97 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.21. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] managed to generate an average of -$5,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,166 million, or 42.10% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,818,772, which is approximately -16.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,117,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $459.67 million in BEKE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $442.43 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 1.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 95,036,148 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 110,618,792 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 258,333,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 463,988,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,105,620 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 8,518,539 shares during the same period.